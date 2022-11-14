Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

