SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 77,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOPH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.29. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,496. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

