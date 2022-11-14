Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.