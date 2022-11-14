Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.
Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels
In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.