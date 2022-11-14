South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Position Increased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 375.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.40% of South Plains Financial worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $664,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,593 shares in the company, valued at $37,931,146.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $144,696.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares in the company, valued at $50,912,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $664,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,931,146.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,001 shares of company stock worth $1,961,268 over the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of SPFI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $31.02. 387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,062. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $527.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.50%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

