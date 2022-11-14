SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,644 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $174,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,307. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

