SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 63.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after buying an additional 140,078 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

