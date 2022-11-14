SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

