SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after buying an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 1,172,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,519,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. 257,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

