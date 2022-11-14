Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 197,802 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 166,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 272.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 99,727 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

