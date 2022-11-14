SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SPK Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of SPK Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. SPK Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.68.
SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SPK Acquisition
SPK Acquisition Company Profile
SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.
