Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 351,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 53,404 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. 21,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,164. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.