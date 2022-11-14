Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in October

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the October 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 799.0 days.

OTCMKTS SQNXF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.19. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Square Enix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

