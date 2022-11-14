SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the October 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.