SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.90.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.40.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total value of C$98,638.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,737,518.23.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.