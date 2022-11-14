ssv.network (SSV) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.44 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $8.04 or 0.00047148 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $80.44 million and $4.40 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002599 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00589343 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.43 or 0.30697922 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
