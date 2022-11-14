S&T Bank PA Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned 0.06% of FMC worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FMC by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

