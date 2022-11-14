S&T Bank PA Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

S&T Bank PA lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PPL by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 326,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

