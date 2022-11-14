S&T Bank PA Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

