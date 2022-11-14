S&T Bank PA Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 262,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. The firm has a market cap of $471.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

