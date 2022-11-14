S&T Bank PA Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital makes up about 1.5% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.51% of Hercules Capital worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

