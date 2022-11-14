S&T Bank PA Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. 31,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

