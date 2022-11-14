S&T Bank PA Sells 574 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.67. 2,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $133.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

