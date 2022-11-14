S&T Bank PA Sells 601 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,985,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.09. 3,856,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

