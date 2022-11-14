S&T Bank PA Sells 887 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 382,324 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 296,212 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after purchasing an additional 141,932 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.5 %

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TTEK traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.06. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,331. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

