S&T Bank PA Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $399.74. 68,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.09 and its 200 day moving average is $394.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

