STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.64. 49,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

