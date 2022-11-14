Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells $147,829.50 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Standex International by 361.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

