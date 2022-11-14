Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 328,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

