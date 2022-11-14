Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

