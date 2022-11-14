Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total value of $3,555,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total value of $3,555,518.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,074 shares of company stock worth $9,531,835. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $25.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,490.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,912. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.