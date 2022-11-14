Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

EWC stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $34.91. 54,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,042. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

