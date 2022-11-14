Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 5.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $432,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

