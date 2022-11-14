Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,396 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

