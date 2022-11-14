Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.14. 130,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,962. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

