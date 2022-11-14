Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $524,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,808 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,878. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

