Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.75. 41,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,241. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

