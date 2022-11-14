Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,944. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

