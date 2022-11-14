Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Baidu comprises approximately 1.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $173.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

