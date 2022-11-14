Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.06. 56,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

