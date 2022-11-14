Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,433 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 389,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,960,672. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.