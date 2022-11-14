Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 2,570 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.56. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.