Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 224,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,120. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.