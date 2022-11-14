Sterneck Capital Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $65.44.

