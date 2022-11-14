Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 25,103 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPEM remained flat at $33.12 during trading hours on Monday. 35,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,406. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.