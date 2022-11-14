Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 25,103 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM remained flat at $33.12 during trading hours on Monday. 35,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,406. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

