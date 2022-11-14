Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,082.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $1.67 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.