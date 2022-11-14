STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is Analog Century Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics accounts for about 6.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

