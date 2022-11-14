Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 14th (AMD, BEZ, BZLFY, CAE, CBOX, EBQ, EXPGY, HLN, HON, IKTSY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 14th:
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.
Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 787 ($9.06) target price on the stock.
Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Haleon (LON:HLN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.45) price target on the stock.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the stock.
Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Informa (LON:INF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($7.89) price target on the stock.
Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.07) target price on the stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Joules Group (LON:JOUL) had its suspended rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Just Group (LON:JUST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 121 ($1.39) target price on the stock.
PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 499 ($5.75) target price on the stock.
Redrow (LON:RDW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 477 ($5.49) target price on the stock.
Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.07) price target on the stock.
Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
