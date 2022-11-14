Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 14th (AMD, BEZ, BZLFY, CAE, CBOX, EBQ, EXPGY, HLN, HON, IKTSY)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 14th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($8.29) target price on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 787 ($9.06) target price on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Informa (LON:INF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.07) target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Joules Group (LON:JOUL) had its suspended rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 121 ($1.39) target price on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 499 ($5.75) target price on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 477 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.07) price target on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.