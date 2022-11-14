Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,280 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 2,459 put options.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
