Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,280 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 2,459 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.92. 54,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,673. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

