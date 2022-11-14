StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Comstock Company Profile
