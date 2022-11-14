StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

